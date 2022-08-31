The wait is nearly over for The Hive as Showtime has confirmed that production has officially begun on Yellowjackets season two. Today's news comes by way of the official Twitter account for the series which revealed the season two slate and wrote: "Going feral. Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2 🐝" An interesting thing to note is that the slate includes a specific mention of the "time" for the shot as being the "present," seemingly indicating the modern part of the narrative is being worked on. Also of note is that Daisy von Scherler Mayer, who helmed the "Doomcoming" episode of the show's first season, is returning to direct.

Precious little is known about what will happen in the next season, though the series did offer a major cliffhanger at the end of season one as Juliette Lewis' Nat was kidnapped by the insane cult members that follow none other than their former teammate Lottie. When asked by a fan in reply to today's news if season two would be totally fine and super mellow, the official Yellowjackets account replied: "everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!" With filming starting now, the series likely won't be back on the air until next year, a timeline previously teased by the showrunners.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that....Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did. But we really rolled directly from finishing up Season 1 into Season 2. It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that."

— Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) August 30, 2022

Season two of Yellowjackets has been shaping up nicely ahead of the start of filming with a slew of new additions being made to the cast including Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) as the adult version of Van and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as the adult version of Lottie. At least one new character will enter the season with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) set to star as Walter, described as "a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."

Yellowjackets earned itself an early season two renewal from Showtime, netting the premium cable network a slew of new subscribers as fans sought to catch up on the show ahead of its finale last year. The series also walked away with seven Primetime Emmy nominations including two Writing nominations, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey, and Outstanding Drama Series.