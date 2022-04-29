Christina Ricci Addresses Yellowjackets Baby-Eating Fan Theory

✖

With Showtime delivering audiences episodes of Yellowjackets one week at a time, fans were allowed to speculate and theorize about all of the possible explanations for mysterious plot points over the course of its debut season, but one theory that even star Christina Ricci herself had to set straight is that young characters stranded in the remote wilderness didn't resort to eating a baby. Whether or not Ricci was given a complete breakdown of the trajectory of the rest of the series is unclear, though that one plot point is something she was happy to clarify not just for herself, but also for viewers.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Ricci to weigh in on fan theories, with Ricci immediately asking, "Is the baby one on there? Because that's the worst. That was the one I was obsessed with that I thought was so insane: do they eat Shauna's baby."

The series focuses on a team of high school soccer players whose plane crashes in the Pacific Northwest in the '90s, forcing them to embrace their survival instincts to endure the experience. The show bounces back and forth between the present and the past, leading audiences to wonder about what happened not only during their survival in the woods, but what might have happened in subsequent decades. When teen-aged Shauna discovers that she's pregnant, she attempts to terminate the pregnancy, though ultimately doesn't go through with it, leaving fans to wonder how the survivors handled the situation.

"And I was like, 'Why would we eat the baby?' And then I thought, 'Well, we are really ashamed. Everybody is really haunted by what they did so maybe we do eat the baby,'" Ricci added. "So I had to ask the writers, 'We don't eat Shauna's baby, do we?' And she said, 'No.' Nobody's eating any babies."

Members of the series' cast and crew have teased that the overall narrative has a five-season plan, so there's still plenty of times to cover what really happened with Shauna's pregnancy and what might have happened to the baby. Some fans have even theorized that the baby survived and is secretly another unidentified character on the show.

Stay tuned for details on Yellowjackets.

What did you think of the theory? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!