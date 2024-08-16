Six Flags Fright Fest Offers First look Inside The Conjuring Haunted House

Audiences first caught a glimpse of the creepy collection of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren back in 2013’s The Conjuring, with their home becoming a holding place for various possessed relics. At this year’s Fright Fest Extreme at Six Flags, fans will get to experience the closest thing to entering the Warrens’ home thanks to its The Conjuring Universe haunted house, which replicates the seminal location in impressive detail. The first looks at the new haunted house have been unveiled in concept art, which you can see below. Six Flags Fright Fest Extreme kicks off in September at parks across the country and runs through early November.

“One of the main concepts behind creating this maze was this idea of scaring you to the point of no return. It really needed to feel like you started at the beginning, you finished and there was a story that was told to you that would stay with you long afterward. Inspired by the series, the maze is designed to be cerebral, psychological, and super scary,” Edithann Ramey, Chief Fright Officer, Six Flags, shared in a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per press release, “Six Flags, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of water parks in North America, recently unveiled Fright Fest Extreme — presented by SNICKERS (release here), featuring an expansive lineup of terrifying horror franchises ahead of the brand’s highly anticipated annual event. Beginning shortly after Labor Day, thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the pulse-pounding excitement and terror that only Fright Fest can deliver with Six Flags’ largest investment and expansion yet.”

The Conjuring house at Six Flags Fright Fest

The Conjuring house at Six Flags Fright Fest

The Conjuring house at Six Flags Fright Fest

“This fall, step into the extended world of New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring universe with a new authentic experience blending elements from all of its spine-chilling series — including for the first time Annabelle and The Nun. Guests are invited to enter the Warren Museum of the Occult where they will notice familiar items have gone missing. With pedestals and display cases now empty, demonic sounds filling the air, and objects moving on their own — it is clear the spirits are aware of a new presence in the building.

“As visitors navigate the museum, they will step into iconic scenes from the films including Bathsheba’s Den, Annabelle’s Playroom, and a confessional at St. Carta. With shadow lurkers, demons, scarecrows, and the Crooked Man on the prowl, you will feel like a target of ‘the conjuring.’

“The Conjuring Universe will be open at Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Over Texas, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in early September and running through November 3rd. During this year’s Fright Fest, guests will also have the option to be transported into the eerie realms of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Army of the Dead, Legendary Entertainment’s Trick R’Treat, Lionsgate’s SAW, as well as an experience centering around Legendary and Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Attractions vary by location, so be sure to check the official Six Flags website for details.

Are you looking forward to the experience? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!