Original The Conjuring Star Admits They Haven't Watched Any Other Movies in Franchise

In the decade since The Conjuring franchise earned its debut entry, the series has expanded in a major way and earned sequels, spinoffs, and prequels, but not only has original star Joey King not returned to the franchise, but she even admitted she hasn't even watched other entries in the series. Put simply, she recently recalled how the movies are just "too scary" for her to enjoy them, with the impact of making the first movie leaving such an impact on her that she doesn't even dare mention the names of the supernatural figures that terrorized her fictional family.

"Oh, my gosh, the first Conjuring, I was in it. I was there for the whole thing. It is so difficult for me to watch. It is so scary. It's not difficult in any other way but that it is so scary. I have such an issue. But I'm so proud of everybody. I was just so proud of everybody involved, because I think that being part of that was amazing. But yeah, it is too scary for me," King admitted to Screen Rant. "It is amazing, it is so scary! There's nights where I still see the witch's face. I won't even say her name, because it scares me so. I can barely talk about The Conjuring 1, because I am afraid of things hearing me. But I'm glad everyone likes it!"

The original movie was based on the real-world exploits of Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators who aimed to shed light on otherworldly experiences families suffered. Given the vast wealth of cases the pair investigated, those investigations would go on to inspire other entries into the franchise, some of which were based on true-life events while others were expanded into entirely fictional areas.

To date, The Conjuring has earned seven additional entries, including Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Nun II. The next film in the series, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is expected to be the final entry in the proper series, while a TV series set in the franchise was announced back in 2023, though no substantial updates about that project have been revealed in recent months.

