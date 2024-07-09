Final Conjuring Movie Gets Release Date

The Conjuring 4 has finally gotten a release date. Warner Bros. Says that “The Untitled Conjuring Finale” will hit theaters on September 5, 2025. This news comes tethered to an announcement of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride moving up a month to September 29, 2025 as well. That fall is going to be a busy month for Horror fans. Not only will they be able to see The Bride and another Conjuring movie. But, Universal’s Saw XI hits theaters in the later part of the month. As it stands, this is looking like the swan song for James Wan’s fan-favorite scary franchise. He’s been hinting at this next movie being the end of the road for a while.

In an interview with Collider, the director laid out some thoughts about the final Conjuring film. They’re trying to do their best to wrap things up in a satisfying manner. “Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them],” Wan previously said. “And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

The Nun II Heralded The End Of The Conjuring

The Conjuring Universe has been going on for a while.

By all indications, this is the final trip to The Conjuring universe. (Barring a potential reboot down the line.) According to our ComicBook critic Kofi Outlaw, the franchises’ last experience kind of heralded this development. The Nun II wasn’t exactly reinvinteing the wheel during its run. So, our writer argued that it was probably time to close up shop.

“The Nun II is the eighth film in The Conjuring franchise, and it’s also the clearest example yet that this franchise is starting to stretch itself thin. The story of the sequel picks up four years after the first film, in 1956,” Outlaw says. “Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) has been trying to live a quiet life in a convent in Italy. Meanwhile, Frenchie/Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) has been slowly making his way across Europe, still unaware that the dreaded demon Valak attached itself to him when he save Irene from being possessed in the first film.”

He adds, “However, as Valak gets closer and closer to a holy artifact that’s been missing for years, its evil begins to manifest in stronger and stronger waves at a boarding school in Tarascon, France. Eventually, the church gets wind that the demon is still alive and active, and Irene is recruited to hunt down and battle the evil entity again.”

Are you hyped for the end of the series? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!