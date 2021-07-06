Slumber Party Massacre Reimagining First Look Revealed

✖

A new take on the fan-favorite Slumber Party Massacre franchise was announced earlier this year, with the very first look at the new take on the concept being unveiled by Bloody Disgusting. The original film debuted in 1982, focusing on a group of friends having a sleepover as they are stalked by an escaped convict with a power drill. While the film was surely a stereotypical slasher in many respects, it also found ways to satirize the growing subgenre. The new take on Slumber Party Massacre is expected to debut on SYFY this October as part of their 31 Days of Halloween programming event.

The new film was previously described, “A new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.”

The film wrapped production earlier this year and stars Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, and Reze-Tiana Wessels. This new reimagining was directed by Danishka Esterhazy from a script by Suzanne Keilly.

(Photo: Shout! Studios)

“Remaking one of the seminal films of Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones’ early work is exciting and audacious. But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge to Danishka Esterhazy, Suzanne Keilly, and the team at Blue Ice Pictures. Their creative vision will both honor the Corman ethos and captivate today’s audiences,” said Brent Haynes, Shout!’s Head of Original Content Development, shared in a statement when the project was announced.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SYFY on Slumber Party Massacre. Ever since we acquired the New Horizon Picture library, encompassing 270 Roger Corman films, we’ve been looking for opportunities to co-develop new content and remakes. We look forward to combining our efforts and hope this is just the start of a long and rewarding relationship,” Shout! Studios founders and CEOs Emmer and Foos added.

Thanks in large part to films like Black Christmas, Halloween, and Friday the 13th, the '80s were dominated by slasher films, as they often only required a masked killer, violence, and nudity to earn attention from audiences. The original Slumber Party Massacre served as not only an authentic entry into the subgenre, but also somewhat of parody of the movement, with its title alone exciting audiences more than many of its peers. The original installment earned the sequels Slumber Party Massacre II in 1987 and Slumber Party Massacre III in 1990.

Stay tuned for details on the release of the new Slumber Party Massacre.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!