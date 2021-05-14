Spiral: From the Book of Saw's Brutal Opening Scene Released Online

✖

With just days to go before the release of the film, and several other clips already living online, Lionsgate has released the full opening scene for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The scene reveals the first gnarly new trap that will be seen in the film while also giving us a tease of what the new killer's motives and modus operandi are as a Jigsaw Killer copycat. Publicly there hasn't yet been a name given to the new killer in the film, but it's worth noting that the killer concludes his messages to his first victim with a very familiar line from the Saw series, "Live or die, make your choice."

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, director Darren Lynn Bousman (having previously directed sequels Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV) broke down the process of creating the franchise's signature traps, even using the first trap in the below sequence as an example "The traps go through this evolution, they start off as an idea. When you read the script, it's really funny, when you read the script, it doesn't say what the trap is the first time. It'll say, 'Insert trap here,' and then we'll move on, 'Insert trap here.' And throughout the preproduction process, we figure out what that trap is. So, for example, the first scene in the movie, the tongue trap, that just said, 'Bos trap goes here,' and we sit down and figure out what that trap is. So we knew that he lied under oath, 'Okay, he lies, how do you lie? You lie with your mouth, so let's do something with the mouth. Okay, we've already done the headtrap, so we can't do that, so let's remove the tongue.'"

Bousman continued, "Originally, it was fishhooks in the tongue. For me, the traps have to work the way we show them to, so if a guy is on a ladder and jumps off with fishhooks, all it's gonna do is tear the tongue and rip through it, it's not gonna tear it out. So we're like, 'How do we tear the tongue out?' We go through this crazy process, and then they go to engineers, literal engineers, to figure out would this really work. And one of my favorite things, and I hope it makes the DVD, are the tests that the effects house and the engineering house where they actually do it."

The filmmaker also opened up to us about a trap that was in the end, too much for the final cut.

