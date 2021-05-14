First Spiral Clip Ask Samuel L. Jackson to Play a Game

✖

It still doesn't quite seem real that the upcoming ninth movie in the Saw film franchise has not only nabbed Chris Rock to star but also Samuel L. Jackson. Though not averse to appearing in horror movies, his credits include Stephen King's 1408, and Snakes on a Plane after all, Jackson is best known for appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days but the first clip from Spiral: From the Book of Saw has him in the crosshairs of a the new killer of the franchise. Though Jigsaw is no longer around to be playing the game, the new killer is taking his trademark question as seen below (via Bloody Disgusting).

"The DNA of the movie comes from the universe of Saw, no doubt, but it’s its own thing," director Darren Lynn Bousman teased to ComicBook.com of what longtime fans could expect from the new movie. "I love the world and script that Josh [Stolberg], Pete [Goldfinger], and Chris Rock created here. It feels familiar, yet it’s completely unique and different from what has come before it. I think this movie honors the mythology of the past films, yet charts course for something entirely different. Longtime fans will still get the things they crave; macabre traps, unexpected twists, (and even a puppet), but Chris, Max [Minghella], Samuel [L. Jackson], and Marisol [Nichols] elevate this into something truly unique and special."

We previously theorized that Jackson's place in the upcoming movie would have something to do with the new killer's penchant for puppets. A tiny pig marionette dressed as a cop seems to appear at the many crime scenes, but also Samuel L. Jackson finds himself in a trap at the very end of the most recent trailer which itself seems to resemble the connective strings of the puppets. Dissect that full theory here.

The synopsis for the upcoming film reads: "A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game."

Check out Spiral: From the Book of Saw only in theaters on May 14th.