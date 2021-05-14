Spiral: From the Book of Saw Gets New IMAX Poster

✖

With just over a week to go before the release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw Lionsgate is pulling out all the stops with the marketing machine debuting both a new IMAX poster and a brand new clip for the upcoming horror sequel. The ninth film in the horror series, Spiral will be branching off from the larger Saw storyline in a time long after the Jigsaw killer has been dead and a new copycat has arrived unleashing "a twisted form of justice." To really set things apart from the previous movies though is the cast, which this time around features Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock, who also co-wrote the story for the new film.

In the film, Rock stars as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, a cop living in the shadow of his father (Jackson) and who's now been saddled with a new partner (seen in the clip below) Zeke and his new rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. You can watch the new clip and the IMAX poster for Spiral below!

Can you withstand a cutting cinematic experience that will leave you shaken and disturbed? #Spiral: From The Book Of @SAW is the latest twisted entry to the saga that will leave you shackled to your seat. Reserve your seat now, if you dare: https://t.co/t39gJacFhJ pic.twitter.com/lYTDIx1CGX — IMAX (@IMAX) May 5, 2021

"The DNA of the movie comes from the universe of Saw, no doubt, but it’s its own thing," director Darren Lynn Bousman teased to ComicBook.com of what longtime fans could expect from the new movie. "I love the world and script that Josh [Stolberg], Pete [Goldfinger], and Chris Rock created here. It feels familiar, yet it’s completely unique and different from what has come before it. I think this movie honors the mythology of the past films, yet charts course for something entirely different. Longtime fans will still get the things they crave; macabre traps, unexpected twists, (and even a puppet), but Chris, Max [Minghella], Samuel [L. Jackson], and Marisol [Nichols] elevate this into something truly unique and special."

Spiral also features a screenplay by writing duo Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger who penned the eighth and most recent Saw movie, 2017's Jigsaw.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will debut in theaters on May 14th.