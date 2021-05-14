Spiral: From the Book of Saw Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is the latest entry to the Saw horror franchise and it's expected to hit theatres this weekend. The first reviews for the movie are out on Rotten Tomatoes, and they're not quite as positive as fans were hoping considering this is the first Saw movie in a long time to feature an exciting line-up of names, including Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Currently, the movie's critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes is at 53% after 34 reviews. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 3 out of 5 and said longtime fans of the franchise will "appreciate the new approach," but the movie "fails to come out from under its own legacy." You can check out some more reactions from critics below.

"A worthy successor to a flawed but beloved horror franchise that breathes just enough new life to give it a fresh start," Dominic Griffin (The Armchair Auteur) wrote.

"It's a hollow imitation of the series, unable to meet its most basic visual and narrative expectations. It's also a bad film in general, which tries to tell a socially relevant story that it can't seem to handle," Siddhant Adlakha (IGN Movies) shared.

"Spiral is a solid thriller that stands alone, but it also offers a rich experience for horror nerds who have loved the Saw films and look forward to more of the same," Staci Layne Wilson (We Live Entertainment) praised.

"Spiral is far from perfect but it's the most exciting SAW-inspired film since, for this critic, SAW II," Shannon McGrew (Nightmarish Conjurings) added.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman, who also directed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV, broke down the process of creating the franchise's signature traps.

"The traps go through this evolution, they start off as an idea. When you read the script, it's really funny, when you read the script, it doesn't say what the trap is the first time. It'll say, 'Insert trap here,' and then we'll move on, 'Insert trap here.' And throughout the pre-production process, we figure out what that trap is. So, for example, the first scene in the movie, the tongue trap, that just said, 'Bos trap goes here,' and we sit down and figure out what that trap is. So we knew that he lied under oath, 'Okay, he lies, how do you lie? You lie with your mouth, so let's do something with the mouth. Okay, we've already done the head trap, so we can't do that, so let's remove the tongue.'"

Check out Spiral: From the Book of Saw only in theaters on May 14th.