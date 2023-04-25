Spirit Halloween Offering Fans a Trip to the Iconic Winchester Mystery House

Spirit Halloween stores have become the go-to destination for all Halloween fans, whether they're interested in the more disturbing or more spooky elements of the holiday, so it makes perfect sense that they are launching an opportunity for a fan to win a trip to the Winchester Mystery House. While some consider the location to be a locale that is haunted by otherworldly spirits, others see it as a home of curiosity, a place of fascination more than a home full of abject terror. To enter the sweepstakes, fans merely have to head to the official Spirit Halloween Instagram to follow, like, and tag a friend about the opportunity.

"It's shaping up to be a big year for us and we wanted to get the party started earlier than ever in a way only Spirit Halloween can," Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween, shared in a statement. "Our loyal fans truly embrace the Halloween lifestyle year-round, so the halfway mark felt like the perfect time to give everyone a taste of what's to come throughout our 40th anniversary season."

Per press release, "Did you miss us? It's only April, but Halloween is already creeping up. Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, is summoning fans to get an early start on the season. In honor of Spirit Halloween's 40th anniversary, the brand has a killer week of festivities planned for its most spine-tingling Halfway to Halloween celebration yet.

"To kick off the week, Spirit Halloween is offering fans the chance to win a fully immersive experience at the Winchester Mystery House, one of the world's most haunted destinations. One lucky winner and their guest will receive an exclusive tour -- including RIP VIP access to rooms not open to the public, a catered culinary experience in matriarch Sarah Winchester's dining room, and an after-dark walkthrough of the mansion accompanied by a professional medium, complete with a séance. To enter, fans can leave a comment on the contest post on Spirit Halloween's Instagram now through April 27th -- if they dare!

"Following 40 years of creating horrifyingly haunting in-store experiences, Spirit Halloween has put its stake in the ground as the industry-leader when it comes to Halloween décor and animatronics. Fans looking for guaranteed scares this year should look no further than the brand's exclusive line of animatronics and home décor, including three jaw-dropping creations being unveiled this week on Spirit Halloween's social channels.

"Halloween enthusiasts dying to see what's next should stay tuned all week long for a sneak peak of what's to come for the 2023 season."

