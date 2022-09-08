Spirit Halloween: The Movie Gets New Trailer and Release Details

With Spirit Halloween stores officially opening their doors in locations around the country, fans are immersing themselves in all of their spooky offerings, while Bloody Disgusting has unveiled an all-new trailer for the upcoming Spirit Halloween: The Movie. The outlet also claimed that the film is expected to be getting a limited theatrical release on September 30th, followed by an On Demand release on October 11th, with a home video and soundtrack release arriving later in October. Given the time of year, the film will also be screened as part of various horror festivals, so it's unclear how widespread its theatrical releases will be. Check out the new trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie below before it debuts later this month.

In the new film, "When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

The movie stars Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That), Donavan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Frankel (Raven's Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), Marissa Reyes (Raven's Home), and Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons). David Poag directs from a script by Billie Bates.

While there have been a number of different Halloween stores that pop up in time for the spooky season over the years, Spirit Halloween has become one of the most popular destinations, due to the number of locations that appear and their diverse variety of offerings. Not only does this mean that a Spirit Halloween is the perfect setting for a spooky story, but the brand itself has shared how iconic animatronics from its roster will be making appearances in the new film.

"One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favorite kid adventure films growing up from The Goonies, Gremlins, Monster Squad, and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment," Noor Ahmed, president of Strike Back Studios, shared in a statement.

"Spirit Halloween has an incredible and engaged fan base, so when we heard Hideout Pictures was interested in making a film inspired by our store and product, we knew our fans would go crazy for it," Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween, added. "We partnered with the movie production company early on to ensure that everything from the store layout to the animatronics themselves felt authentic to our brand and would bring to life the magic that our fans know and love about Spirit Halloween."

Stay tuned for details on Spirit Halloween: The Movie before it is released later this month.

