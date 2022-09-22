Stephen King Fans Celebrate Horror Icon's 75th Birthday

Stephen King, creator of iconic horror tales The Shining, Carrie, Misery, The Stand, IT, and The Dark Tower, has officially turned 75! A prolific writer for decades now, the master of horror has made fans around the globe thanks to his countless stories and to show support for the man on his big day fans have been paying tribute to him in a big way. King's reach as an influence is palpable across all of the tweets you can find below, with fellow writers sounding off on how he's effected their work and even what their favorite stories are. Check out what people are saying below and tell us your favorite King movie in the comments!

Following the success of the new adaptation of Stephen King's IT in 2017, new movies and shows based on King's books have been almost more popular than ever. That year even had the most adaptations of King novels ever including The Dark Tower, Gerald's Game, and 1922, in addition to IT. This year has already seen the release of Firestarter with Mr. Harrigan's Phone set to premiere on Netflix next month, with 2023 bringing 'Salem's Lot and The Boogeyman.