Stephen King Fans Celebrate Horror Icon's 75th Birthday
Stephen King, creator of iconic horror tales The Shining, Carrie, Misery, The Stand, IT, and The Dark Tower, has officially turned 75! A prolific writer for decades now, the master of horror has made fans around the globe thanks to his countless stories and to show support for the man on his big day fans have been paying tribute to him in a big way. King's reach as an influence is palpable across all of the tweets you can find below, with fellow writers sounding off on how he's effected their work and even what their favorite stories are. Check out what people are saying below and tell us your favorite King movie in the comments!
Following the success of the new adaptation of Stephen King's IT in 2017, new movies and shows based on King's books have been almost more popular than ever. That year even had the most adaptations of King novels ever including The Dark Tower, Gerald's Game, and 1922, in addition to IT. This year has already seen the release of Firestarter with Mr. Harrigan's Phone set to premiere on Netflix next month, with 2023 bringing 'Salem's Lot and The Boogeyman.
Maestro!
If you're a writer aspire to the level of excellence and productivity that @StephenKing has SUSTAINED for 50 years now!
But even more importantly, aspire to be the man @StephenKing is and to be as generous to your fellow writers as he has always been.
Happy Birthday Maestro!— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 21, 2022
King in yellow
THE KING IN YELLOW— Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) September 21, 2022
Wishing a Very Happy 75th Birthday to the GOAT: Horror Maestro @StephenKing! 💛🎈💛 pic.twitter.com/2jRfMqVMBj
The father of Creepshow
Happy Birthday to @StephenKing 🧟♂️ pic.twitter.com/C01oFSpLgT— EC Comics (@eccomics) September 21, 2022
The most influential horror writer of our time
Happiest of Birthdays to the most influential horror writer of our time, Stephen King! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/ApSQVJVEyz— Carnival of Horror (@HorrorCarnival) September 21, 2022
Happy Birthday to The King
Stephen King was the first writer I read who made me want to write my own stories. He wrote about small towns and the darkness that lives in the heart of those places.— S.A.Cosby (@blacklionking73) September 21, 2022
And that darkness is as bad as the monsters.
Sometimes it's worst
Happy Birthday to The King https://t.co/O9bH8b9wQ1
The Big Cheese!
Jeez, what the hell goes on just before midnight at the Overlook? With Frank Darabont and Stephen King. Happy birthday to La Grande Fromage! pic.twitter.com/CT4Qxn3Bpg— Mick Garris & The Post Mortem Podcast (@MickGarrisPM) September 21, 2022
Top of his game!
Amazing, at 75, that Stephen King is still operating at the top of his game in so many ways. Glad to have him around and also, that's pretty inspiring for a lot of us other penmonkeys, I wager.— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 21, 2022
Word from the boy
@StephenKing Happy birthday, dad. ❤️— Joe Hill (@joe_hill) September 21, 2022
The man speaks!
Thanks! Sending love and cold chills! https://t.co/A3wuhrNB7E— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 21, 2022