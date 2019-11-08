Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies

As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.

The promotion describes hopeful candidates, "Movie buff? Scaredy cat? Adrenaline junkie? All of the above? This job is not for the faint of heart, but it could be for you. The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience. They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats. No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply. Tell us why you're the perfect victim and what you hope to gain from this experience (aside from the $1,300, of course), and this dream -- or nightmare job -- could be yours! And whether you land this scream job or not, USDish.com makes it easy to enjoy Stephen King any day or night so be ready for a good scare."

The list of films participants will be watching are as follows:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Doctor Sleep

Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)

IT (original or 2017 remake)

IT CHAPTER TWO

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem's Lot

The Shining

In addition to earning $1,300 for their efforts, selected participants will also be given a variety of supplies for their journey, from snacks to cozy blankets to a Fitbit to accurately track which scenes of the King films make your heart race the fastest.

Head to the official Dish website for full details and to submit an application.

Will you be trying to get involved in the promotion? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!