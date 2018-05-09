Stephen King and Joe Hill’s ‘In The Tall Grass’ Coming to Netflix

The Stephen King train keeps on rolling with the announcement that Netflix will be developing the novella he wrote with his son Joe Hill, In The Tall Grass, into a feature film. The film will be directed by Splice and Cube director Vincenzo Natali while James Marsden is in talks to star.

Deadline describes the story, “After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of grass in Kansas but soon discover that there may be no way out.”

Hill has had his fair share of ups and downs in the world of live-action adaptations, with one of his most recent projects, an adaptation of his comic Locke & Key, being passed on by Hulu. This adaptation marked the second attempt at bringing the series to life, with it still being possible that another network could revive the pilot.

On a more positive note, AMC has decided to move forward with an adaptation of his novel NOS4A2, in which a character abducts children and transports them to his horrifying “Christmasland” in which his victims can seemingly be happy forever. McQueen has abilities that allow her to see things across space and time, with a covered bridge allowing her to visit these locations. When Manx abducts McQueen’s son, it’s up to her to confront the figure from her past once and for all.

Director Natali was also delivered some bad news recently, as the pilot he directed for the Tremors TV series, which marked the return of Kevin Bacon, was passed on by SYFY. As far as the possibility of that project being revived at another network, Natali shared on Twitter, “I suppose it’s possible. People loved it and it tested great. I am baffled by this decision.”

It’s possible, however, that were Tremors to have been picked up, Natali could have continued directing the series, potentially preventing him from developing In The Tall Grass.

King, on the other hand, has an abundance of projects being developed, including The Tommyknockers, Pet Sematary, and The Long Walk all being developed as films, in addition to Castle Rock and Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes arriving this summer.

Stay tuned for details about In The Tall Grass.

