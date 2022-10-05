Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Gets Netflix Release Date

Just earlier this month, Stephen King shared praise for the adaptation of his short story "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," with today bringing the confirmation that the film will be making its debut on Netflix in October. The new film marks an interesting intersection of horror, as the project was developed by Ryan Murphy, famous for delivering audiences projects like American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Based on a short story from the collection If It Bleeds, Mr. Harrigan's Phone was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th.

The film is described, "When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost."

Mr. Harrigan's Phone also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O'Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott.

Just weeks ago, King shared of the new adaptation, "I have seen a close-to-finished cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it's nothing short of brilliant. Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell. Netflix. This fall."

This is only the latest partnership between King and Netflix, with the streamer previously delivering audiences adaptations like Gerald's Game (directed by Mike Flanagan), 1922 (directed by Zak Hilditch), and In the Tall Grass (directed by Vincenzo Natali).

Sadly, while news of this film earning a release date is exciting for many fans, recent reveals have put another King project in a much more unstable position.

A new take on 'Salem's Lot was originally expected to land in theaters next month, though last month saw that project pushed to the spring. In recent weeks, Warner Bros. has overhauled its entire release schedule for the coming months, which saw that adaptation being removed from the release calendar entirely. With production having been completed, it's unclear if that project will ever be finished, if it will earn a theatrical release, or if it will debut on a streaming service.

