Salem's Lot Reboot Release Date Delayed

A new take on Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot was set to hit theaters this September, though news from Warner Bros. comes today that reveals the film's release date has been pushed to April of 2023. Over at Deadline, the outlet claims their sources attribute the delays due to COVID-related issues, in addition to requiring weeks of reshoots. The film was originally slated to hit theaters in just two months, making for quite a tight turnaround, and with fans having yet to see any glimpses of the new reboot, it's tough to be surprised by this shift. Salem's Lot is now slated to hit theaters on April 21, 2023.

This shift could surely impact the financial success of the film, as 2017's IT and 2019's IT CHAPTER TWO were both major hits when they were unveiled in theaters in the same September release window. Also in 2019, Pet Sematary earned a spring release and failed to match the financial success of either IT. Funnily enough, King's IT, Pet Sematary, and 'Salem's Lot have all previously earned adaptations.

Stephen King's website describes the story, "Author Ben Mears returns to 'Salem's Lot to write a book about a house that has haunted him since childhood only to find his isolated hometown infested with vampires. While the vampires claim more victims, Mears convinces a small group of believers to combat the undead."

The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. Gary Dauberman both wrote and directed this new adaptation of the novel.

The new film comes from Gary Dauberman, who penned both IT adaptations. The first live-action adaptation of 'Salem's Lot was directed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre filmmaker Tobe Hooper, though was a two-part TV miniseries. In 1987, a TV sequel was delivered, while 2004 saw a new TV adaptation on TNT.

More recently, the town featured in 'Salem's Lot was a pivotal location in Hulu's Castle Rock, while EPIX recently delivered the series Chapelwaite, which was based on King's prequel story Jerusalem's Lot.

Stay tuned for details on Salem's Lot before it lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.

