Stranger Things 5 Won't Air Until 2025

After months of anticipation, fans had hoped that Netflix would use today's Next on Netflix presentation to give them a first look at the fifth season of Stranger Things. Instead, the show was absent from the 2024 teaser video, and a Deadline report after the fact has seemingly confirmed that the next (and final) batch of episodes is -- and fans will find this scarier than the Upside Down -- delayed until 2025. Stranger Things is joined by a number of notable Netflix titles in its absence, including the platform's latest smash hit, Wednesday.

The 2024 teaser tees up movies like Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver and Axel F, and shows like Squid Game and Cobra Kai. Absent was any mention of Ginny & Georgia, Virgin River, and One Piece.

You can see the 2024 Next on Netflix teaser below.

As Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer has previously said, the show's final batch of episodes will take the show back to its roots, while also hyping it up as if its on steroids.

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Duffer recently told The Guardian of the show's final season. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

After Stranger Things Season Five is released, the franchise will continue to expand through spin-offs in both live-action and animated mediums.

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer brothers previously in a statement. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues..."

On top of an animated series, a prequel in the form of a stage play has also entered development.

"It has exceeded all our expectations. We're very excited to share that with the world," Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy told TheWrap last year. "We are raring to go — our cast, our crew. Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actor's strike ends."

The fifth season of Stranger Things is still set to hit Netflix in 2024. The first four seasons are now streaming on the platform.