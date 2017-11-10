‘Stranger Things’ Fans Discover Major Scientific Error in Season 2

While Stranger Things may dive into the world of aliens, super powers and the Upside Down, it’s still a series grounded in reality. In fact, many fans and critics have praised the Netflix original for its depiction of life in the 1980s.

Unfortunately, because of that realism, a simple mistake in the Stranger Things 2 premiere episode has science lovers up in arms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

About 15 minutes into the second installment, the young characters sit in a science class taught by Mr. Clarke, the beloved faculty representative of the Hawkins Middle A.V. Club. As he speaks about the human brain, a period table can be seen on the wall behind him.

Stranger Things 2 takes place in 1984. As Reddit user Dakmannella points out, nine of the elements on that periodic table weren’t discovered until at least 1994, ten years later.

The elements in question are in the bottom right section of the table, and they include Darmstadtium (Ds), Roentgenium (Rg), Copernicium (Cn), Ununtrium (Uut), Flerovium (Fl), Ununpentium (Uup), Livermorium (Lv), Ununseptium (Uus) and Ununoctium (Uuo).

It’s an easy mistake to make, especially on a series where there are so many different pieces of the set to worry about. Even so, it’s one that the team probably wishes they could go back and fix.

Both seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.