Stranger Things 3 Already Breaking Netflix Streaming Records

Despite traditionally being cagey around their viewer statistics, the team at Netflix had no problem parading around the fact that Stranger Things 3 is one of the streaming platform’s best performing shows. In a tweet earlier this afternoon, Netflix revealed the third season of the Duffer Brothers-run show tallied a whopping 40.7 million account views since the season first debuted on July 4th, the most of any Netflix original in the first four days of a premiere. On top of that, the service suggests nearly half of those accounts — 18.2m, to be exact — have already finished the entire season.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

After Netflix first revealed viewing stats after Bird Box fans raised some questions, Entertainment Weekly obtained a statement from Netflix explaining what goes into the numbers. According to one Netflix spokesperson, a view isn’t counted unless the account watched more than 70 percent of the total running time.

“When initially reached for comment, a rep for Netflix said, ‘We don’t’ have anything to add beyond the tweet,’” the update states. “However, in a rare move by the company, a spokesperson later explained to EW that Netflix only counts once a view surpasses 70 percent of the total running time, including credits. When an account is counted, it ‘may include multiple views and viewers but is only counted once.’”

As far as Stranger Things goes, series star David Harbour teased ComicBook.com last week that the third season was nothing short of a “masterpiece,” specifically pointing out the massive season finale.

“Especially when you get around episode eight, there are moments where you’re laughing and crying at the same time,” Harbour told us. “Where I was yelling at the television screen, and I’m not that type of guy, but I think it really has outdone itself. And I would be very surprised if this wasn’t your favorite season, and I’d certainly be very surprised if you didn’t think that episode eight was the best thing we’ve ever shot, because I’m convinced that that episode is so, so unexpected, so beautiful, so big, so tight. Not a second of downtime, not a second where you’re waiting for anything. To me, it’s a masterpiece. Episode eight is a masterpiece.”

