Stranger Things Creators Refuse to Reveal if Hopper Is Still Alive During Hilarious Interview

Stranger Things ended its third season with a bit of a sad turn for David Harbour‘s Chief Hopper. The character appeared to meet his end when he was unable to escape the gate room and sacrifices himself in the explosion that closed the gateway to the Upside-Down. However, a post credits scene had many fans thinking that maybe Hopper survived. Hopper’s fate has thus become the season’s most enduring mystery — but it’s one that even Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers refuse to reveal, even with Harbour asking them to.

In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the topic of Hopper’s death and whether he survived came up. For Harbour, it’s a question he’s become used to getting and revealed that he’s made the same assumption that everyone else did — that Hopper’s the American referred to in the post-credits scene.

“Okay, I knew this would come up. This is the great thing about doing a late night talk show,” Harbour said. “Okay, so here’s thing, I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. He’s a jerk and like, he also needs to, he needs to pay for that in some way. So I thought he’d make this sacrifice and then the script came out and, spoiler alert like if you don’t want to know about this stuff… and you know the post credit scene there’s this thing where it’s the American and I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American,’ And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

While he may not be getting many phone calls, Harbour decided to make one himself. He got the Duffer Brothers on FaceTime to ask them right then and there if Hopper is still alive. The hilarious response saw the creators first be a bit confused as to why Harbour was calling and then got them to reveal a pretty vague non-answer.

“We’re still figuring it out.”

While they may still be figuring it out — the series was renewed for a fourth season that is likely expected in late 2020 or sometime in 2021 — they probably have some idea of where they want the story to go. Matt Duffer has previously indicated that the mention of the American is one that fans shouldn’t make assumptions about, but, at the same time, it was meant to get people asking the question.

“You definitely should not assume anything,” Matt Duffer said. “The line that Russian guard said is purposely intended to spark debate. We need people to ask the very questions that you’re asking.”