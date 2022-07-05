Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals His Pick for a Young Hopper

Given the massive popularity of Netflix's Stranger Things, it's no surprise that the idea of some sort of spinoff of the hit series is already floating around out there both among fans and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer as well. But while nothing has been announced, should there be more stories to tell after Stranger Things wraps up in Season 5, for star David Harbour when it comes to Jim Hopper, he's ready to see what someone else can do with the role — and even knows who he would choose for a younger version of the character.

Speaking with GQ, Harbour said he feels like his character "can exist independent" of him now and he'd love for someone else to try.

"At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me," Harbour said. "If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I'd love to see another actor play Hopper and see what they can bring to it."

Harbour later followed up with the outlet via email and suggested Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as a younger version of the character, noting "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."

Interestingly, Harbour isn't the only person ready to hand over the Stranger Things reigns, as it were, to someone else should there be a spinoff. Matt and Ross Duffer have also said that, should they develop spinoffs of Stranger Things, they'd hand them over new filmmakers rather than make them themselves.

"The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate," Matt Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me."

He continued, "You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

For now, however, the focus is on Season 5 of Stranger Things. The second volume of Season 4 recently arrived on Netflix and set up the final season in a major way, one that the Duffer Brothers say will be sort of a full circle situation.

"We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1," Matt Duffer told EW. "A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 — there's something nice about coming full circle."

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.