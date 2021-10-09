Stranger Things: David Harbour Teases Season 4 Has “Tremendous Action,” Compares Show to LOST

Netflix released a new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things last month, which is finally expected to drop next year. Many actors from the show have shared hints about the new season, including that it will be bigger and darker. David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, previously revealed that Season Four would delve into Hopper’s history, which was hinted at during the second season when his adoptive daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) came across boxes from Hopper’s past marked “Dad,” “New York,” and “Vietnam.” This weekend, Harbour took part in a New York Comic Con panel (via Entertainment Weekly), and talked more about uncovering those secrets, and also teased “tremendous action.”

“There are these storylines… one of which is me in Russia, which you’ve seen with From Russia With Love,” Harbour joked when asked about Hopper being a prisoner in a Russia camp. Harbour goes on to mention The Great Escape and Alien 3 as inspirations, explaining the “Hopper-trying-to-get-home-to-his-family element to it, which is really incredible.” He added with a laugh, “I think I have the best storyline … And then you’ll see a lot more layers about Eleven and Brenner and the institution and what she went through and is going through that relates to this narrative coming back. And then there’s this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course all relates.”

“What we’re trying to do, as we elaborate this thing, [is] to draw it back and make sure that we don’t have an end game like, some of us thought about, that show LOST. ‘What happened to the polar bear?!’ … We’re trying to draw in, so the [elements of the story line] starts to come to a head and becomes a complete piece.” He added, “Season 4 lays a lot of pipe for that.”

Harbour adds that the fourth season is “the deepest season we’ve got to go” with Hopper. He also brought up the “cardboard boxes in the attic” that were previously mentioned. “We start to really uncover these truths that we’ve only hinted at before,” he said. Harbour added a promise that there’s “tremendous action to it – action on a level that we’ve never done before.”

Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix in 2022.