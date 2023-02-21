Stranger Things Star David Harbour Reveals Why It's Time for the Netflix Series to End

Stranger Things star David Harbour is speaking out on why it's time for the Netflix series to come to an end. In a new interview, Harbour made it clear that when he first joined Stranger Things, he "never ever wanted it to end." However, time changes all perspectives, and now David Harbour definitely thinks it's time for Stranger Things to end. And he's letting fans know why.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end, Harbour said to Discussing Film. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end."

To be fair, David Harbour has seen his career explode since Stranger Things began in 2016. Yes, Hellboy was a misstep, but now Harbour has a big career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been in Black Widow and gearing up to return in the upcoming MCU anti-hero team film, Thunderbolts. He also struck a chord with audiences – and possibly a Christmas classic – with Violent Night this past year, and has a blockbuster of the Grand Turismo video game on the way. That's a lot ot have going on in addition to continuing to film and promote Stranger Things for Netflix.

It's not just Harbour: the young cast of Stranger Things isn't getting any younger, and several of them (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour) are out and on their way to major film and/or TV careers all their own. The future looks bright for the cast and crew of Stranger Things – especially if the Final Season can top the excitement and scale of Season 4.

(Photo: Netflix)

That all said, David Harbour had to admit that even though he sees it as the time to end Stranger Things, leaving won't be easy, at all:

"But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Stranger Things Final Season is in production.

Via: Deadline