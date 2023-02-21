Stranger Things 5 Star David Harbour Is Ready for the Hit Netflix Series to End

Season 5 of Stranger Things will be its last and while fans are sad the popular series is coming to an end, star David Harbour is ready to say goodbye. Speaking with Discussing Film, the actor said that while he loves the show and has loved his experience, it's just time to move on to other things, likening it to growing up.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show even if I wasn't in it," Harbour said. "Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

How will Stranger Things end?

Stranger Things has been confirmed to be ending with its upcoming fifth and final season and The Duffer Brothers have previously spoken about how they went into the series pitch planning for the ending.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," co-creator Ross Duffer explained in an interview with The Wrap earlier this year. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix, and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before, and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

"But we wrote it during the pandemic shutdown, the outline for 5, and then I haven't even honestly looked at it because it's just too overwhelming," Duffer continued. "We'll get into it."

They also said that the final season will see the use of things that went unused form Season 2.

"The success of Season 1 freaked us out, and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing," Ross Duffer detailed to Netflix's Tudum. "That meant prep for Season 2 included filling up a whiteboard with every idea the writers' room could imagine. But it was way too much -- [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times]. For Season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big Season 2 ideas... A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in Season 2."

Stranger Things will return to Netflix at a later date.