Stranger Things Fans React to Hopper Being Alive in New Teaser

It’s official, Stranger Things fans… Chief Jim Hopper is alive! In a surprising turn of events, a brand new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things was released today and confirms that David Harbour‘s beloved character is alive (and seemingly trapped) in Russia. While it’s not super surprising that Hop isn’t dead (especially after the season three post-credits scene hinted there was an American being held by the Russians), it is quite shocking that they’re revealing the information so soon. This is especially true considering the upcoming season doesn’t even have a release date, and Harbour recently teased that he had no idea if he was coming back to the show. We assumed he was just throwing us off the scent, which is why it’s so surprising that they’ve already broken the news. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the big reveal.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news that Hop is alive in Russia…

The Relief

HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. HOPPER IS OKAY. #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ENfw230Or9 — Cheray (@troianxzendaya) February 14, 2020

The Adrenaline

The Jopper Feels

Thanks God, Joyce and Hopper will be with us again ❣#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/bEPciR9XH5 — Eda (@_UpsideD0WN) February 14, 2020

Eleven’s Possible Revenge

oh boyyyyyy Eleven is gonna be mad when she finds out what those Russians have done to Daddy Hopper, I am ready for the carnage #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/bTnYEDml3A — Adam Driver’s Wife (@wokestofscrolls) February 14, 2020

A Valentine’s Day Miracle

happy valentines day to my ALIVE and thriving d’up #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/slAihBjcNO — ellie (@griiffinskane) February 14, 2020

Hair Reactions

Me : Hopper is gonna have a beard and so much hair next time we see him.



Hopper in the trailer : *bald and without any facial hair*



Me : …



Me : nevermind he’s still hot pic.twitter.com/ESEB1478fa — Genia | Dami ♡ | J-138 | J-144 | (@TurcoxSmulders) February 14, 2020

This Bummer of a Theory

When the #StrangerThings fandom finds out that Hopper isn’t actually alive… it’s just a flashback to when he used to work for the Russians pic.twitter.com/ebQw7glDY3 — Ashley (@ash_tw1) February 14, 2020

Another Dark Theory

wha…what if…hopper was brainwashed and doesnt remember anything about himself or hawkins or eleven #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/jFzVn2rmNn — wynter 🍒 (@honeysummersky) February 14, 2020

David Harbour, Russian King

Hopper comes to Russia for his cousin Alexi Shostakov #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/kKWX8hI3vX — Allison the Disney Diva (elizabeth) (@Daviesallison1A) February 14, 2020

