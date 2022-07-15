Stranger Things Fans Are Celebrating Six Years Since the Premiere

This month saw the long-awaited final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, and the upcoming fifth season is expected to be the beloved Netflix show's last. The new season has caused a lot of reactions from fans online ranging from tears to cheers, and now folks have taken to the Internet to celebrate the show's sixth anniversary. The series was originally released on July 15th, 2016, and has become one of the most popular streaming shows of all time. It's hard to believe it's been six years since the world was introduced to the lovable kids from Hawkins, Indiana, and even harder to believe that the journey is coming to an end.

"I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully, it'll be this year," David Harbour (Jim Hopper) recently shared with GQ UK about the final season of the series. "But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record." He added, "I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you'll be hearing about whatever spinoffs they have planned."

You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Stranger Things' sixth anniversary below...