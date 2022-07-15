Stranger Things Fans Are Celebrating Six Years Since the Premiere
This month saw the long-awaited final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, and the upcoming fifth season is expected to be the beloved Netflix show's last. The new season has caused a lot of reactions from fans online ranging from tears to cheers, and now folks have taken to the Internet to celebrate the show's sixth anniversary. The series was originally released on July 15th, 2016, and has become one of the most popular streaming shows of all time. It's hard to believe it's been six years since the world was introduced to the lovable kids from Hawkins, Indiana, and even harder to believe that the journey is coming to an end.
"I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully, it'll be this year," David Harbour (Jim Hopper) recently shared with GQ UK about the final season of the series. "But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record." He added, "I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you'll be hearing about whatever spinoffs they have planned."
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Stranger Things' sixth anniversary below...
Time Flies
6 years ago today, #StrangerThings Season 1 was released. ❤️📺✨ pic.twitter.com/sJpvOwufNW— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 15, 2022
Babies
The first episode of Stranger Things, ‘The Vanishing Of Will Byers,’ was released 6 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/0Y5c1aiYZA— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 15, 2022
My Emotions!
6 years ago today pic.twitter.com/NzYqKDHMMe— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 15, 2022
Where's The Lie?
Happy 6 year anniversary to the best show ever❤️ #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/w3vxNQNvLD— THE STARCOURT FOODCOURT (@starcourtfc) July 15, 2022
We Love BTS Pics
happy six years of stranger things with the best photos of the cast 🤍#StrangerThings • #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/NfHSiixWdK— ana gringa (@eddieattorney) July 15, 2022
Six Years Of "The Hair"
6 years ago we met Steve Harrington ❤
Call me toxic but I love him from S1😍My most favorite scene all decipt why he is best character in #StrangerThings
Steve I love you more than you love your Six little nuggets🥰 pic.twitter.com/xe0xOplNoA— DrUmar/Aarya💫 (@Fierydragonumar) July 15, 2022
"This Is For You, Chrissy."
Esto va por ti, Chrissy: hoy se cumplen 6 años del estreno de #StrangerThings ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1zFivBApi7— Netflix España (@NetflixES) July 15, 2022
Growing Up
Can’t believe I found my favorite show 6 years ago! Literally I was 13 when I first ever started watching st, I fell right in love with it off rip, that’s how amazing the story arcs & the cast is they play the characters amazingly & with passion. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/tgfYx0bfB9— JAY.😈 | I SHIP TINGZZ | (@Jayooowyd) July 15, 2022
Six Years Of Them...
happy 6 years of jopper! #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/J5Hn65lazW— m (@cortaisies) July 15, 2022
...And Them
They have been together for 6 years...❤️ #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/bbypStEQMf— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 7, 2022
Feels Like Yesterday
6 years since this little show dropped??? I DON’T BELIEVE YOU. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Bfq4Ew01YJ— ST4 SPOILERS (@MILHEAV3NS) July 15, 2022
In Conclusion
Happy birthday stranger things #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/luYsysPMrz— Seabass (@Sebasart72) July 15, 2022