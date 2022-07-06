Stranger Things 4 Fans Are Loving One Character's Gruesome Death

Stranger Things Season 4 reached its epic conclusion with the release of vol. 2 over July 4th weekend – and as The Duffer Brothers promised, there were some pretty heartbreaking character deaths. However, Stranger Things 4 vol 2 also gave us a particularly gruesome character death that fans are now celebrating. Oddly enough, this major character death also seems to be something of a blindspot for some viewers, who blinked and missed it during a particularly wild sequence of the Season 4 climax.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The death in question is that of Jason Carver (Mason Dye), the basketball jock who spiraled out over the death of his girlfriend Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and turned the people of Hawkins into an angry, satan-fearing mob. Jason nearly caused the entire final battle with Vecna to be lost, and after a brutal fist-fight with Lucas, Jason got melted in half by fiery fault lines when Vecna/Henry/01 opened the grand portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down realm.

Jason clearly had no love left from fans of Stranger Things, as his gruesome demise has become an elated celebration!