Stranger Things 4 Fans Are Loving One Character's Gruesome Death

By Kofi Outlaw

Stranger Things Season 4 reached its epic conclusion with the release of vol. 2 over July 4th weekend – and as The Duffer Brothers promised, there were some pretty heartbreaking character deaths. However, Stranger Things 4 vol 2 also gave us a particularly gruesome character death that fans are now celebrating. Oddly enough, this major character death also seems to be something of a blindspot for some viewers, who blinked and missed it during a particularly wild sequence of the Season 4 climax. 

MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The death in question is that of Jason Carver (Mason Dye), the basketball jock who spiraled out over the death of his girlfriend Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and turned the people of Hawkins into an angry, satan-fearing mob. Jason nearly caused the entire final battle with Vecna to be lost, and after a brutal fist-fight with Lucas, Jason got melted in half by fiery fault lines when Vecna/Henry/01 opened the grand portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down realm. 

Jason clearly had no love left from fans of Stranger Things, as his gruesome demise has become an elated celebration! 

RIP Jason

In case you (somehow) missed it...

IYKYK

...And once you know, you can never unsee!

New Grilled Cheese Recipe

BET you never eat a grilled cheese the same way again.

Emotional Rollercoaster

We went from "FU Jason!" to "RIP Jason" 0 to 100, real quick.

Wonderfully Anticlimatic

Jason only got a brief moment to die. As he should have.

Unleash The Memes

Jason-hate memes are now a thing. Enjoy.

YAAAAASSSSS

How many character deaths elicit loud cheers of joy from the audience? Jason is hated legend.

Bottom Line

Couldn't put it better myself!

Sippin My Tea... Once I Stop Laughing

Yeah, people loved seeing Jason get hot-railed by hell.

He Laughs Last

Sure, Eddie died first (and is now beloved) – but Jason died worse (and we love it). You tell us who won in the end?

