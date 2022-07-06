Stranger Things 4 Fans Are Loving One Character's Gruesome Death
Stranger Things Season 4 reached its epic conclusion with the release of vol. 2 over July 4th weekend – and as The Duffer Brothers promised, there were some pretty heartbreaking character deaths. However, Stranger Things 4 vol 2 also gave us a particularly gruesome character death that fans are now celebrating. Oddly enough, this major character death also seems to be something of a blindspot for some viewers, who blinked and missed it during a particularly wild sequence of the Season 4 climax.
MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!
The death in question is that of Jason Carver (Mason Dye), the basketball jock who spiraled out over the death of his girlfriend Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and turned the people of Hawkins into an angry, satan-fearing mob. Jason nearly caused the entire final battle with Vecna to be lost, and after a brutal fist-fight with Lucas, Jason got melted in half by fiery fault lines when Vecna/Henry/01 opened the grand portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down realm.
Jason clearly had no love left from fans of Stranger Things, as his gruesome demise has become an elated celebration!
RIP Jason
annoying ass jason death scene stranger things st season 4 s4pic.twitter.com/m4SiBfvbfY— media (@_ijbol) July 2, 2022
In case you (somehow) missed it...
IYKYK
If you know, you know. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/yfewnwJzLs— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 6, 2022
...And once you know, you can never unsee!
New Grilled Cheese Recipe
July 6, 2022
BET you never eat a grilled cheese the same way again.
Emotional Rollercoaster
/ stranger things 4 vol 2 spoilers
me trying to process max’s death and then immediately watching jason get sliced in half like a grilled cheese pic.twitter.com/a1d8CKfqp5— marz/miles 🍓🐌🏳️🌈 (@littlemobby) July 1, 2022
We went from "FU Jason!" to "RIP Jason" 0 to 100, real quick.
Wonderfully Anticlimatic
The way Jason’s death was so anticlimactic has me cackling because deserved #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/T2B7EqS2z6— zy’s #1 hater 🏩 (@zvphxbia) July 1, 2022
Jason only got a brief moment to die. As he should have.
Unleash The Memes
July 6, 2022
Jason-hate memes are now a thing. Enjoy.
YAAAAASSSSS
That Jason death scene I was like pic.twitter.com/owONCIMLep— daniel⭐️⭐️ (@Mercury41501444) July 3, 2022
How many character deaths elicit loud cheers of joy from the audience? Jason is hated legend.
Bottom Line
#StrangerThings spoilers— a st4 spoliers ! (@agreckless) July 1, 2022
JASON DEATH EVERYONE CHEERED
Couldn't put it better myself!
Sippin My Tea... Once I Stop Laughing
haha 😆 pic.twitter.com/EPEngvexJz— 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖒 𝖉𝖋𝖈|𝕾𝖙𝖊𝖛𝖊❤️| OFFTURN🔴 (@MrSHAM_sh) July 6, 2022
Yeah, people loved seeing Jason get hot-railed by hell.
He Laughs Last
hahahah pic.twitter.com/zDWQJOXMg0— ִֶָ (@TAENERVOUS) July 6, 2022
Sure, Eddie died first (and is now beloved) – but Jason died worse (and we love it). You tell us who won in the end?