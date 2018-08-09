‘Stranger Things’ Cast Celebrates Steve Harrington in Father’s Day Video

In honor of Father’s Day, many of our favorite social media accounts shared their admiration for fictional fathers, much like the cast of Stranger Things did by offering their praise for Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington. While Steve isn’t technically a father to any character, his paternal guidance became one of audiences’ favorite elements of the second season of the Netflix series. Check out the Father’s Day wishes in the video below.

The above video features Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink sharing praise for the character with a variety of messages about being such a strong role model in the young characters’ lives.

While Steve may have become a fan-favorite character, it’s mainly due to the performance of Joe Keery, as his charm helped convince the show creators the Duffer brothers to keep Steve around for the long haul, as he was originally intended to die in the first season.

“The original script that I read for the show was very, very different. A lot changed,” co-star Natalie Dyer explained last year. “When I think back to it, one of the biggest things that changed from script to show was Steve’s character. He was originally supposed to die, then they changed that.”

“It’s really hard to imagine where things would have gone for Nancy had Steve not been such a complex character in her story, in their story. That, I think, would’ve changed the course of things quite a bit,” she continued.

The original attitude of the character was much brasher than Keery’s performance, which all changed when Keery came on board.

“Steve started to change the second we cast Joe Keery because that is not how we were envisioning Steve at all, he was just this sort of a–hole jock,” explained the Duffer brothers. “I remember it was the scene that he auditioned with was when he breaks Jonathan’s camera, and even though he’s being just the total a**hole in that scene, he was so charming and we all fell in love with him.”

Not only will we get more Steve in Season Three, producer Shawn Levy promised audiences earlier this year that we’ll get more “Dad Steve.”

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in Season Three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the ‘Dad Steve’ magic,” Levy shared at PaleyFest. “I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

Season Three is currently shooting and will debut next year. Seasons One and Two are streaming on Netflix now.

