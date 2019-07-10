Stranger Things Stars Natalia Dyer and Gaten Matarazzo Share Behind-the-Scenes Videos of Their Starcourt Shenanigans

Stranger Things 3 is finally here, which means the cast has been delighting fans with fun, behind-the-scenes content from the show’s set. Since they all clearly love each other, a lot of the actors have been posting things in direct response to each other. For example, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) shared some photos of Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) playing with Starcourt Mall mannequins, and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) followed up with her own version. Matarazzo has since shared a video of him goofing around with Wolfhard and Joe Keery (Steve), so Natalia Dyer (Nancy) decided to show that things are actually “very professional” onset (wink, wink).

“I’m so glad I can post this now. This shows you how set is pretty much every day,” Matarazzo wrote. (No worries, the slap in the video is fake. Wolfhard and Matarazzo are still pals!)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keery commented on the post with a, “Go long!”

Dyer soon posted her own video, which shows her onscreen and real-life boyfriend, Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), having fun with a prop.

“I don’t know what @gatenm123 is talking about. We were always very professional,” Dyer joked.

Matarazzo replied with an 😂 emoji. We stan this friendship! Now please excuse us while we go watch their Snow Ball scene from season two for the millionth time.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.