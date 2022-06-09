Stranger Things Claims Wild Netflix Top 10 Record

✖





Stranger Things managed to accomplish a wild Netflix Top 10 feat. Looking at the result for the beginning of June, the beloved series occupies the top spot in hours viewed. However, LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield pointed out that the entire series is taking up the Top 5 on the platform. The first season in in second with a whopping 75 million hours viewed, followed by seasons 2 and 3 with 58 and 47 million minutes respectively. So, you have a case where viewers are not only flocking to the newest season, but also going back and watching the previous salvos before diving in. After a wild couple months for the streaming giant, this performance would have to reaffirm their commitment to the franchise. Check out the data down below!

Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed the first half of this season for Comicbook.com. In his piece, he enjoyed the Hawkins kids' return to the airwaves. Stranger Things hit fans with the familiar vibes in Season 4. But, that's not a bad thing as people really love the characters. It's hard not to notice that things are changing for this group of teenagers at a rapid pace.

Not only is @Stranger_Things Season 4 crushing it on @Netflix globally, but Seasons 1, 2 & 3 all surged into top 4 meaning the four MOST watched series on Netflix in the past week based on minutes viewed are ALL STRANGER THINGS$NFLX pic.twitter.com/NfYURWAB5W — Rich Greenfield, LightShed 🔦 (@RichLightShed) June 8, 2022

"This extended wait means the new season is arguably the show's most anticipated, and yet those three years have allowed audiences to discover new obsessions, with passion for the narrative potentially dwindling," Cavanaugh said. "Watching the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 feels a lot like catching up with old friends, including all the forced small talk and awkward exchanges before the dynamic falls into its familiar groove, for better or worse, while still pushing itself to be bigger, badder, and better."

Here's a fresh synopsis for Stranger Things 4 ahead of Part 2's release: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

