Netflix Claims Stranger Things 3 Is the Most Watched Season Yet

Ever since its debut back in 2016, Stranger Things has been one of Netflix‘s most popular programs, but the streaming service recently claimed that, within its first four weeks on the service, the third season scored 64 million viewers, making it the most watched season. Netflix revealed the information during their quarterly earnings report, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while noting that the service considers a “view” to be a subscriber watching 70% of an episode or 70% of a movie. One point worth noting is that, as compared to traditional broadcast television, details about views are revealed by Netflix themselves without an outside source backing up this data. While there’s no reason to be deceitful about these statistics, these details have been shrouded from other interested parties.

Earlier this month, Stranger Things was renewed for a fourth season, which came as no surprise to subscribers, given its popularity. However, the streaming service has made surprising decisions about a number of its original programs and leaves fans to wonder what leads to those decisions, such as the ending of The OA after two seasons. While the issue likely comes down to production and marketing costs, fans have responded to virtually every one of Netflix’s social media posts with questions about The OA, while a series like Daredevil, which was cancelled last year in the wake of Netflix and Marvel ending their partnership, earns various petitions with hundreds of thousands of signatures asking for a revival.

This past season of the series saw a number of monumental changes to the status quo, which left fans of the series devastated. Fans weren’t the only ones upset with reveals that some characters were moving out of Hawkins, Indiana, as even star Millie Bobby Brown revealed how disappointed she was when she learned this plot point.

“I was pissed!” Brown revealed to Elle about the season finale. “I read the script and I was like, ‘What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?’ They were like, ‘Didn’t you read episode three?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins. I don’t know, I just felt really against it.”

The series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have previously teased that they see the show lasting four or five seasons, with the upcoming season potentially being its last.

