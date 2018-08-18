‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Takes a Lot of Risks According to David Harbour

Stranger Things would certainly classify as a show that takes a lot of risks. Its first season was a groundbreaking blend of genres that fans in all walks of life found a way to relate to. The second season of the Netflix series flipped the script on its own formula, going in bigger, more terrifying directions, while simultaneously giving even more attention to its beloved characters.

As you can probably expect, the upcoming third season will be bolder still. At least, that’s how series star David Harbour describes it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his Emmy nomination, Harbour was asked what his experience on set has been like so far in Season 3. It didn’t take long for the actor to begin praising the work being done on the new installment.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” Harbour said of his job on Stranger Things. “Certainly, acting is my favorite thing to do — but acting on this material with this group of people is just beyond. The scripts are really great this year. And in the new directions that we’re going, all of us are taking a lot of risks. We’re all a little bit out of our comfort zone.”

As the interview continued, Harbour went on to say that the scope of the series has continued to expand in Season 3.

“I wish I could characterize the season, but to me it’s so big,” he said. “For example, did you find last season to be darker? There were certainly elements of it that were scary, but I thought there was also a lot of fun, a lot of joy and a lot of silliness, with Steve being a dad and the kids as Ghostbusters. Just taking my story, for example, it’s fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven. She’s become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he’s a father now. He’s raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this.”

The specific details about Stranger Things Season 3 have been kept under lock and key, but it sounds as though the new installment is shaping up to be another roller-coaster addition to the story of Hawkins, Indiana.

Are you excited for the third season of Stranger Things? Do you have any crazy theories about where the show will go next? Let us know in the comments!

Stranger Things Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix in 2019.