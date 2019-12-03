Stranger Things Writers Tease Robin’s Return in Season 4

Fans had to say goodbye to some beloved characters in Season Three of Stranger Things, but the series’ writers accidentally confirmed that Maya Hawke will return as Robin in the upcoming season. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the official Stranger Things writers’ Twitter account was doing a Q&A with fans and when they made mention about Robin in Season Four, they promptly deleted the tweet, making fans suspicious about what that could mean for the character. The next season of the series is reportedly set to begin production next year, though it’s unknown when it will ultimately land on Netflix.

When one fan asked the @strangerwriters account their favorite line of Robin’s, the account admitted, “A Season 4 line so you’re going to have to wait to get that answer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What raises suspicion about the comment is that most fans likely would have assumed Robin would have been part of the upcoming season, only for its deletion to make it seem as though that fact should have been kept a secret.

A number of the series’ main characters moved away from Hawkins, Indiana in the season finale, with it being unknown how far away they were traveling. The final episode saw Robin seemingly earning a job at a video store in Hawkins, with her role potentially diminishing in the upcoming adventure, only for this now-deleted tweet at least confirming she would be involved in some capacity.

Creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer have teased that they see the series lasting four or five seasons, but Netflix has kept the series’ future under wraps. Despite becoming one of the streaming service’s biggest successes, they only just announced in September that the series would officially return for a fourth season.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos shared when the series was renewed. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The Duffer Brothers added, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

Stay tuned for details on Season Four of Stranger Things.

Are you looking forward to Robin’s return? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!