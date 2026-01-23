Sega Just Made a 1990s Classic Available for $2.49

Sega — the Japanese game maker best known for series such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, and Like a Dragon — has made a 1990s classic available for just $2.49. This dirt cheap price is the result of a massive 90% discount, which has been made available via the Nintendo eShop. Consquently, while the Sega game in question is available on multiple platforms, this deal is limited to the Nintendo eShop, and thus limited to Nintendo Switch users. Meanwhile, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it is playable on the current Nintendo console via backward compatability.

More specifically, and until February 12, the Nintendo eShop has Sega’s The House of the Dead Remake for $2.49, down from $24.99. Of course, given that this is a Nintendo eShop deal meansthis price point is limited to digital copies of the Nintendo Switch game, which you will need 3.3 GB of space to download.

A 1990s Sega Classic

For those that do not know, The House of the Dead is a Sega developed and published game released in 1997 via the arcade, and then the Sega Saturn for its console debut in 1998. The light gun shooter is a very nostalgic game for those who were playing in arcades in the late 1990s, and it, alongside Resident Evil, is accredited for popularizing the zombies genre in video games. Upon release, the shooter earned a 71 on GameRankings and was popular enough to spawn a series of the same name, featuring multiple releases and even spin-offs. That said, in terms of new releases, the series has been dormant since 2018. In 2022 and 2025 though, remakes of the first two games were released by MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment. It is the former that is currently $2.49.

The Biggest Discount For the Game Ever

This classic Sega has never been cheaper than this, and considering Forever Entertainment doesn’t typically do discounts beyond 90%, it is almost certainly never going to be cheaper. Of course, on other platforms you could hope to eventually score it with a subscription service, but this is not relevant on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. That said, unless you grew up playing this classic — whether in the arcade or via the Sega Saturn — there isn’t much to see here. This is a very nostalgic game, but it doesn’t quite hold up in 2026 without the nostalgia.

