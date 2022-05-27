Stranger Things Season 4: How to Watch Netflix's Secret Volume 2 Teaser

✖

For as excited as Stranger Things fans are for Season 4 – Volume 1 to be streaming now on Netflix, those who have watched all of the episodes are wondering what's in store for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana in Volume 2 of the season, which is arriving in just over a month. While the Season 3 finale featured a post-credits scene, Episode 7 of Season 4 doesn't have such a sequence, though patient fans are still able to be treated to a glimpse of what will be seen in those two episodes. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 will debut on July 1st.

After the credits roll on Episode 7, all the way through to the end of the dubbing credits, a Netflix prompt appears which confirms a preview will start in 10 seconds. For those who aren't patient, you can click to start the preview immediately, which kicks off the 30-second teaser. However, the teaser has also started making the rounds on social media, which you can check out below.

Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 | Teaser pic.twitter.com/zgHnbT3WRE — Stranger Inform BR (@strangerinform_) May 27, 2022

The teaser doesn't offer much insight into those final episodes, truly embracing the title of a "teaser." We're given a variety of ominous images and the eerie voice of Vecna, leaving fans to wonder how the season will come to a conclusion. With Episode 7 bringing with it some major ramifications, it's going to feel like quite a long wait to see how this season wraps up.

This season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Season 4, both volumes, is truly the biggest season yet. While it features nine episodes, much like Season 2, each episode is comes in at more than 70 minutes, with Episode 7 clocking in at 98 minutes. The two episodes of Volume 2 will have a combined run time of four hours, confirming this season has given us more minutes of story than all previous seasons.

