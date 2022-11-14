Stranger Things: David Harbour on Final Season Goodbyes (Exclusive)

Stranger Things fans have mixed feelings about the upcoming Season 5 of the series, as we're excited to see the culmination of the story, though we aren't looking forward to saying goodbye to the beloved characters, which is a bittersweet feeling that star David Harbour can relate to. The actor recently professed his love for playing Jim Hopper and collaborating with creators Matt and Ross Duffer, both of which are elements he'll miss, yet he's looking forward to having the freedom to pursue new opportunities in his career. Harbour can next be seen in Violent Night, which hits theaters on December 2nd.

"I'm excited for it to be the end, because I'm excited to do other things," Harbour shared with ComicBook.com of saying goodbye to the series. "There's so many other things which I want to do, and at the same time, it's my favorite character that I've ever played, and those guys, the Duffer brothers, are my favorite guys and they make my favorite stuff. So of course it has a real sadness to it."

The entire Stranger Things team at least has the comfort of knowing that this would be the final season as opposed to how some other TV series don't know until after a season has debuted that those episodes were a series' last.

"The great thing is we know it going in and it's not something where it will come up on us and be like, 'Oh, that was the last time and we got cancelled,'" Harbour expressed. "We know it and so in that way, I'll be able to pour my soul into this year of filming or however long it will take of just shooting the episodes. I'll be able to pour my soul into Jim Hopper, who I've loved, but in a way it will be a real consummation as opposed to something where I have to feel sad or all kinds of things about it. I can really just do it, what needs to be done, and burn up in the ash of it."

Violent Night is described, "From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint."

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Stay tuned for details on the final season of Stranger Things. Violent Night will land in theaters on December 2nd.

