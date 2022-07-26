Stranger Things' David Harbour Was Happy With Hopper's Death in Season 3





Stranger Things star David Harbour says that he was happy with Hopper's death in Season 3. The Netflix actor spoke to Variety about his role on the massive hit. A lot of fans were dismayed by the ambiguity around Hopper at the end of Season 3. (It only enhances the situation that Starcourt's season is one of the most polarizing entries in Stranger Things.) However, Harbour says that he would have been fine with the sheriff shuffling off of the mortal coil to protect the kids and the city. His character seemed very unhappy throughout season 3 and a clean break could have been satisfying in a way. Unfortunately, there would have been a small riot if that was the end for Hopper in Stranger Things. So, maybe it was for the best that the Russia plot line got some love during Stranger Things 4. Check out everything he had to say on the matter down below.

"There were several times I thought he should die," Harbour revealed. "I certainly thought that in the beginning, because he was so destroyed and hell bent on destruction. Then when it seemed like he went in Season 3, I was happy for him… As he's being resurrected as the man he wants to become, it would almost be nicer to keep him alive. Let's see what they choose."

"I don't want to play the same notes," he added. "So I said let's go for it and have him lose weight and shave his head and do something that is such a dramatic difference from Season 3."

Harbour laughed, "He wasn't popping pills anymore so you see him stuffing himself with chips and salsa instead."

In a previous conversation about the return, the actor told IndieWire that he was nervous about reuniting with Joyce in Season 4. It feels like the entire audience was on pins and needles.

"It's an amazing moment. And the problem with amazing moments are that you read them in the script and you're just like 'F---,'" Harbour admitted. "You just feel the pressure. Here it is: He's been away, he feels like he's killed her. He's in such despair, and then lo and behold, his miracle, his knight in shining armor who saves him is this woman that he cares so much for."

Are you looking forward to the end of his story on Stranger Things? Let us know down in the comments!