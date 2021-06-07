SYFY Hosting "The Pride of Chucky" Child's Play Marathon This Wednesday

✖

This Wednesday, June 9, SYFY will air a near-complete Chucky marathon which they're calling "Pride of Chucky," in celebration of both the killer doll franchise and Pride month. Series creator Don Mancini announced the news online today, revealing that the home of the upcoming Chucky TV series will air six of the seven main series Chucky movies. Everything begins on Wednesday at 8 AM EST with Child’s Play 2, after that Child’s Play 3 will begin at 10 AM ET with Bride of Chucky premiering at 12 PM ET, Seed of Chucky at 2 PM ET, Curse of Chucky arriving at 4 PM ET, and Cult of Chucky at 6 PM.

Mancini, an openly gay man, has never shied away from speaking out about the subject of LGBTQ+ equality and has made sure to make it part of the Chucky franchise as well. After writing the original Child's Play (which is sadly not part of the "Pride of Chucky" marathon), Mancini would go on to pen every other entry in the franchise, making his directorial debut with 2004's Seed of Chucky. That film, which introduced the concept of the killer doll's child, explored gender identity through its horror satire.

"We plug (Chucky) in as a different metaphor depending on the era that we're in," Mancini previously told SYFY Wire, outright saying that Chucky transformed from a stand-in for"consumerism run amok" to "a symbol for LGBTQ rights."

He added, "We've sort of embraced, over the years, a kind of specific gay identity for the franchise. I think it's just being attentive to what is going on in the culture and what is going in the zeitgeist at any given time, and then using Chucky to get at those issues in an interesting, fun way."

Mancini returns to the franchise he started with the upcoming Chucky TV series which will premiere later this year and rather than being a reboot of the property will actually continue the storyline of the seven feature films in the series (not counting the actual 2019 reboot).

Franchise star Brad Dourif will once again be back as the voice of Chucky with Jennifer Tilly back as Tiffany and Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona reprising her part of Nica, last seen in the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Other cast members that will appear in the series include none other than Devon Sawa plus Zackary Arthur (Transparent) Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads."