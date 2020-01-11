Chucky TV Series Is Coming to Syfy

Chucky is back… again! Less than a year after the film featuring Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill as the voice of horror’s most famous doll, Syfy has ordered a straight-to-series show based on the main character of Child’s Play. Variety broke the story earlier today, saying “the news comes just under a year after Syfy first announced they had acquired the television rights to the films.” The series will be helmed by Don Mancini, who wrote the Chucky films. He’ll be serving as the showrunner and executive producer as well as directing the pilot.

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks USA & Syfy for NBCUniversal, shared. “The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new Syfy series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

You can read a synopsis of the series below:

“In the series, titled ‘Chucky,’ after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Currently, there’s no word on who will be voicing the doll, but horror fans would surely love to see the return of Hamill in the titular role. The latest Child’s Play movie was directed by Lars Klevberg, written by Tyler Burton Smith, and based on characters created by Mancini. In addition to the voice of Hamill, the film features Aubrey Plaza as Karen, Gabriel Bateman as Andy, and Bryan Tyree Henry as Detective Mike Norris. The movie is currently available for home viewing.

The Chucky series does not yet have a release date.