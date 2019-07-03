Terrifier Sequel Earns Twice Its Crowdfunding Goal in One Day

The landscape of horror films has drastically changed over the past decade in a number of ways. While fewer independent films seem to be landing in theaters each year, streaming services and On Demand options allow horror fans access to more genre films than ever, while crowdfunding campaigns allow fans to put their money where their mouths are when it comes to promoting projects that are of interest to them. The 2016 film Terrifier might not have made a big splash when it was released, but it earned a passionate following after it debuted on Netflix, as proven by the crowdfunding campaign for the film’s sequel earning twice its goal in the first day.

The sequel already had financiers and producers who would be helping provide the film with a majority of its budget, with director Damien Leone launching an Indiegogo for $50,000 for the special effects required for a specific scene, in addition to securing a “beloved horror icon” in a role. The popularity of the campaign resulted in the film earning more than $100,000 within 24 hours, with the project currently sitting at $125,000 a week after the campaign launched and another month left to raise even more funds.

“Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for Terrifier 2 that we currently do not have enough money to shoot,” Leone detailed of the scene in question. “Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, BUT it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original. We’re aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come. Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie…meets David Lynch…meets Maniac….just sayin’.”

The campaign added, “ALSO, if we exceed our goal, any additional funds that come in will go towards casting an iconic film star in one of the lead roles! Again, this is something that will bring the movie to another level of quality not to mention adding a touch of that old nostalgia that we love so much.”

It’s unclear who the horror icon could be, with the ambiguity of the plot leaving the possibility for any number of famous faces to appear in the sequel.

The film is described, “After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. As the body count rises, the siblings fight to stay alive while uncovering the true nature of Art’s evil intent.”

Stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2.

