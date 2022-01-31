Texas Chainsaw Massacre Gets First Full Trailer

Netflix has released the first official trailer for their return to the world of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Framed as a sequel to the original film, this movie picks up 50 years after Leatherface went on his initial bloody rampage, and disappeared into hiding. According to the official synopsis, Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents – including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

In the past ten years there have been two other attempts at direct sequels to the original movie with the 2022 film marking the third attempt, none of them related to each other. That’s some Halloween levels of continuity snarls, but the big difference between Texas Chainsaw and Halloween is that with Halloween, the Akkad family have been involved since the start, meaning that there is always a relatively steady creative hand that wants to pay homage to the past as much as possible, even in reboots. With Texas Chainsaw, it’s often a whole new group of people who think they can fix the mistakes of past sequels.

You can see the new trailer below.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Front and center to the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Golden Globe award nominee Elsie Fisher who stars alongside Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace). Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops) is set to play “Old Man Leatherface” in the new film (original star Gunnar Hansen having died in 2015) while Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) will be playing Sally Hardesty from the original film, actress Marilyn Burns who originated the role having passed away in 2014.

David Blue Garcia directed the film, from a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin. Produced by Evil Dead (the remake, obviously) director Fede Alvarez, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on February 18, 2022 on Netflix.