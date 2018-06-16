Matthew McConaughey and Renee Zellweger Removed From ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Cover Art

Matthew McConaughey and Renee Zellweger became rising talents in the mid-’90s thanks to their appearances in films like Dazed and Confused and Jerry Maguire. Earlier in their careers, however, they starred in the poorly-received sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. Earlier this month, the film was announced as coming to Blu-ray through Scream Factory, though the debut of new cover art removes the two performers’ likeness entirely.

The above cover art clearly depicts the stars’ image on either side of Leatherface, though Scream Factory recently shared updated artwork that omitted the performers.

Merely days after the official announcement, the company shared updated cover art and added, “We did have to remove it due to unforeseen issues with sub-licensing this title.” You can see a cropped version of the new artwork below.

Fans might be disappointed by the update, though the disc itself will still be packed full of features.

The Collector’s Edition will consist of the following features:

This will be branded as a “Collector’s Edition” that will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date). U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

Extras and specs are still in progress and will be announced later in August. What we can confirm today is that we will have a high-definition transfer of the theatrical cut. We are working on obtaining the extended version and will update you on the progress in the future.

The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from Joel Robinson (Silent Night Deadly Night, The Serpent and the Rainbow, Ninja III, etc). This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will the original theatrical poster design.

Fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the disc can preorder the set now and get it two weeks before its September 25th street date as well as get an 18″x24″ poster featuring the new artwork, while supplies last.

Both actors may have had their work cut out for them with this third sequel to the 1974 horror masterpiece from Tobe Hooper, with Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly describing, “Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey try to out-bad-act each other in the luridly abysmal third sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

