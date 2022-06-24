The Black Phone Director Considering Sequel After Box Office Success

The Black Phone has been nothing short of a box office hit for Blumhouse. Scott Derrickson's thriller, set in the 1970s, has now made over $100 million at the box office since its release last month. While that may not sound like a lot compared to big tentpole blockbusters, The Black Phone was made for a fraction of the cost, and has also received massive amounts of critical acclaim. With the film proving itself in theaters, Derrickson is obviously thinking about a potential sequel.

While speaking with The Wrap, Derrickson was asked about his thoughts toward a Black Phone sequel. While it's not something he's necessarily working on at the moment, the filmmaker definitely sees the potential in more stories with these characters.

"It's not something that is innately exciting to me, in the case of this story," Derrickson said. "I'm interested in the characters that we created, and I think there's a tone to the movie that is unique and can be expanded upon. So possibly, we'll see. You never know, but I'm certainly not closed off to the idea."

If Derrickson does decide to make a sequel to The Black Phone, there's already an idea in place for him to work with. Derrickson previously revealed that Joe Hill, the author of the original Black Phone short story, already had a plan for a sequel story.

"Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I'm gonna do it. He's got a great idea, I really liked it," Derrickson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Joe's very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, 'That's how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That's terrific.'"

Blumhouse has turned plenty of successful horror movies into franchises in the past, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the studio opted to keep The Black Phone going.

