The Black Phone Director Teases There Have Been Conversations About Sequel

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson has brought to life a variety of compelling worlds and characters, with this year's The Black Phone earning him some of his strongest critical praise and box office numbers, igniting speculation about whether there could be a follow-up. With Derrickson having confirmed since before the film's release that he was interested in sequels, he recently detailed that there have been conversations about a sequel, with its financial performance being a motivating factor behind the studio's push for another entry. The Black Phone is out now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on August 16th.

"There's already a lot of conversation, a lot of pressure being put on it. I mean, the movie cost $18 million, and it's going to ultimately make probably $160-170 million worldwide. So they want another one. Of course, they do," Derrickson confirmed with ComicBook.com about talks of continuing the franchise.

Finney (Mason Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer (Ethan Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill's Crooked Highway and presented by Universal and Blumhouse.

The film is an adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill, with Derrickson having teased before the film even landed in theaters that Hill spoke with him about an idea for a sequel. Prior to release, Derrickson said his interest in a sequel was contingent upon the film's success, so with the film being a hit, the likelihood seems even higher.

"Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I'm gonna do it. He's got a great idea, I really liked it," Derrickson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Joe's very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, 'That's how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That's terrific.'"

