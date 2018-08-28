‘The Conjuring 2’ Star Claims Crooked Man Spin-Off Still Being Developed

Following the release of The Conjuring in 2013, the franchise has gone on to do what few other horror films have managed to do, which is offer audiences not just sequels, but also compelling spin-offs of the original storyline. In The Conjuring 2, Javier Botet played the Crooked Man, a demonic entity that plagued a family. According to the actor, there are still plans for the character to get his own film, even if there is nothing officially confirmed.

“There’s no updates. The last update was a few months ago, they were speaking about what was going to be the next movie,” Botet shared with ComicBook.com. “But I think they were speaking about doing the third part of Annabelle. But since we were shooting The Conjuring 2, the producers told me that they had the plan, and they expect in the future we will be going to do the Crooked Man spin-off. The last year we’ve been speaking and they still have the intention and the screenplay is being done. I think they are changing, but the project exists, but there’s no new updates.”

The character is based on an old English poem, which explains, “There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile. /He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile. /He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse. /And they all lived together in a little crooked house.”

Botet’s unsettling manifestation of the character was so shocking to many audiences, director of The Conjuring 2 James Wan took to Twitter to refute rumors that CGI was used to create the Crooked Man.

Wan explained, “I’ve seen a few critics refer to a Conjuring 2 character as CGI or stop-motion, but is in fact played by the incredible, and very real, Javier Botet. [He] creates amazing movements with his body. Like a living, jittery, stop-motion puppet. All done in-camera.”

Another spin-off from The Conjuring 2, The Nun, lands in theaters next week. Next summer will see the release of the third film in the Annabelle series. If Botet had a say in the matter, a Crooked Man film would happen sooner rather than later.

“I hope it happens soon ’cause I love Crooked Man. I think it’s an amazing aesthetic creature and I would love to play that role,” Botet confessed.

You can catch Botet in Mara, in select theaters and on VOD September 7th.

