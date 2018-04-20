New Film in ‘The Conjuring’ Universe Gets 2019 Release Date

The filmmaking on display in 2013’s The Conjuring was so powerful that director James Wan helped usher in a fresh concept for the horror world by offering not only sequels to a popular film but also spinoffs, establishing a shared universe of horror movies akin to the trend in the superhero genre. With the fifth film in the franchise debuting in September, The Nun, fans can expect the sixth film to land in theaters on July 3, 2019.

Bloody Disgusting reports the release date secured by Warner Bros. will be a film in The Conjuring universe, though which specific film in the series is unknown. The most likely film would be The Crooked Man, which is a spin-off of The Conjuring 2, as that film had previously been announced as coming in 2019. While it’s possible the release date could be The Conjuring 3, there has been little progress in that film’s development to make that target date likely for the sequel.

Last summer, David Leslie Johnson was revealed to be writing the third film in the proper Conjuring series. Johnson is no stranger to the world of James Wan’s horror-verse, having previously written The Conjuring 2. Additionally, he has previously written the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot and also Orphan.

Merely weeks before Johnson was confirmed, The Crooked Man was announced, based on the English poem which reads, “There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile. /He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile. /He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse. /And they all lived together in a little crooked house.”

The Crooked Man appeared in The Conjuring 2 and was played by Javier Botet, who is 6’7″ and weighed roughly 100 pounds at the time of filming, successfully conveying a terrifying and distorted entity. Botet had previously played the ghoulish entity featured in the horror film Mama.

When The Conjuring 2 was initially released, fans were so taken aback by the performer and his appearance that many questioned if the image was created using CGI. James Wan took to Twitter to settle the speculation.

Wan explained, “I’ve seen a few critics refer to a Conjuring 2 character as CGI or stop-motion, but is in fact played by the incredible, and very real, Javier Botet. [He] creates amazing movements with his body. Like a living, jittery, stop-motion puppet. All done in-camera.”

Stay tuned for details on what project has scored this release date.

The Nun hits theaters on September 7th.

