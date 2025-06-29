One of the Best Horror Movies of 2024 Now Streaming on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video service has become the go-to streaming option for a lot of movie fans, and those viewers got a great boost for their watchlists this weekend. Prime Video gets most of theatrically released movies from Paramount and Universal after the exclusive first windows on their respective services. That deal brought another big title to Prime on Friday, with a horror hit from Universal coming to Amazon and quickly becoming one of the service’s most popular films.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The movie in question is Nosferatu, the vampire remake from Robert Eggers that launched in theaters back in December. After opening to incredible acclaim from critics, and on the back of several consecutive fan-favorites from Eggers, Nosferatu went on to make more than $180 million at the box office.
Like all Universal movies, Nosferatu first went to Peacock for an exclusive run when it hit streaming. That exclusive window came to a close last week, allowing Nosferatu to make the leap to Prime Video.
In addition to being a new take on an iconic horror story, Nosferatu also had the added benefit of an absolutely killer cast. Lily-Rose Depp stars in the film as Ellen Hutter, with Nicholas Hoult co-starring as her husband, Thomas Hutter, and Bill Skarsgård taking on the role of the menacing Count Orlok.
Coming Soon to Prime Video
Nosferatu is the biggest and most recent film to hit Amazon’s streaming lineup, but the service has a lot more in store in the coming week. With the start of the month of July, Prime Video will be adding dozens of new films to its roster. Rocky, Mad Max, Robocop, and The Usual Suspects are all among the titles set to hit Prime on Tuesday.
You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below.
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Bridge Too Far
A Fish Called Wanda
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bandits
Blown Away
Blue Crush
Blue Velvet
Colors
Creed II
Death Warrant
Double Impact
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Every Day
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Fiddler On the Roof
Gladiator
Hart’s War
Hidden Figures
Hoodlum
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
It Came from Outer Space
K-PAX
Leaving Las Vegas
Licorice Pizza
Little Fockers
Little Man
Mad Max
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mystic Pizza
No Country for Old Men
No Way Out
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paths Of Glory
Rings
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Salt
Saving Private Ryan
Teen Wolf (1985)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Apartment
The Bone Collector
The Bounty Hunter
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Funhouse
The Great Train Robbery
The Horse Soldiers
The House Bunny
The Hustle
The Informant!
The Perfect Storm
The Usual Suspects
Thunderbolt And Lightfoot
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage
Sherlock S1
Shooter S1-3