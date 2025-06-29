One of the Best Horror Movies of 2024 Now Streaming on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video service has become the go-to streaming option for a lot of movie fans, and those viewers got a great boost for their watchlists this weekend. Prime Video gets most of theatrically released movies from Paramount and Universal after the exclusive first windows on their respective services. That deal brought another big title to Prime on Friday, with a horror hit from Universal coming to Amazon and quickly becoming one of the service’s most popular films.

The movie in question is Nosferatu, the vampire remake from Robert Eggers that launched in theaters back in December. After opening to incredible acclaim from critics, and on the back of several consecutive fan-favorites from Eggers, Nosferatu went on to make more than $180 million at the box office.

Like all Universal movies, Nosferatu first went to Peacock for an exclusive run when it hit streaming. That exclusive window came to a close last week, allowing Nosferatu to make the leap to Prime Video.

In addition to being a new take on an iconic horror story, Nosferatu also had the added benefit of an absolutely killer cast. Lily-Rose Depp stars in the film as Ellen Hutter, with Nicholas Hoult co-starring as her husband, Thomas Hutter, and Bill Skarsgård taking on the role of the menacing Count Orlok.

Coming Soon to Prime Video

Nosferatu is the biggest and most recent film to hit Amazon’s streaming lineup, but the service has a lot more in store in the coming week. With the start of the month of July, Prime Video will be adding dozens of new films to its roster. Rocky, Mad Max, Robocop, and The Usual Suspects are all among the titles set to hit Prime on Tuesday.

You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below.

