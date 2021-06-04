The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Featurette Explores the Real-Life Case Behind the Film

There are a number of beloved horror franchises that appeal to audiences for a variety of reasons, but part of what makes The Conjuring franchise so compelling is that each unsettling endeavor is inspired by the real-life case files of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It being no exception. The new sequel is inspired by an incident in which a man claimed he was possessed by an otherworldly spirit, which resulted in him murdering his own landlord. Check out the above featurette that dives into the creepy encounter and see The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona). The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’ The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s Monsterland), and Julian Hilliard (the series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Haunting of Hill House).

While The Conjuring franchise has expanded in a number of ways over the years, the constant of the core series is that it focuses more directly on embracing the events chronicled in the Warrens' case files. The Warrens' real-life daughter, Judy Spera, previously revealed that she'd like to see a film made out of her parents' experience in a New Hampshire home.

"The Ocean-Born Mary House in Henniker, New Hampshire. It's always my favorite story," Spera shared with ComicBook.com about a case to be turned into a movie. "I think there's something romantic about it or a romantic thing about it. That's one of the first houses that they went into, where they realized my mother had this psychic ability. And actually, 'The Devil in Connecticut,' that was one I really, really wanted them to do. And there were so many lawsuits around it, that Warner Bros. took care of. I'm telling you, they're good. That is a really, really good story, and it's going to be a really good movie when it comes out. But yeah, Ocean-Born Mary House in Henniker, New Hampshire."

