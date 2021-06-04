First The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Reactions Land Online
The last film in the proper The Conjuring series of movies was 2016's The Conjuring 2, with Ed and Lorraine Warren's adventures into the paranormal officially continuing with the return of stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Originally set to hit theaters last year, only to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the film is finally set to be unleashed on audiences on June 4th, as it will be landing not only in theaters but also on HBO Max. Ahead of the film's official release, early reactions have begun to make their way online.
The film is described, "One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them far beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new The Conjuring before it hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.
Bone Chilling
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT is freakishly demonic & bone-chilling in all the right spots, featuring a sensational opening sequence & a waterbed scene that rivals any creepy moment from the franchise so far. Wild that it's based on a real story, too. #TheConjuring pic.twitter.com/8HxIRkNHtI— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 20, 2021
High Quality
I am a sucker for the CONJURING movies and 3 is no exception. I love everything, from Vera Farmiga's 80s collars, to Patrick Wilson's dreamy affection for his wife, to every Easter Egg. Also: one joke I laughed at for 5 minutes straight. Thrilled they keep the quality so high. pic.twitter.com/p33R751Iyz— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) May 20, 2021
"Maximum Spooky Fun"
Was a huge fan of THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, a film that wisely deviates from the haunted house formula for maximum spooky fun. @michaelchaves maintains the visual hallmarks of Wan's films while adding plenty. And the 80s setting rules. Also: it's scary as shit. pic.twitter.com/lhRBDZ4fob— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 20, 2021
"One Hell of a Ride"
Last week I was lucky enough to be among the first people to see #TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt and oooh boy, get ready. The Warren's are BACK, baby! Prepare yourself to go on one hell of a ride, and don't worry, there's no shortage of scares. pic.twitter.com/zG1O8HQ3G5— Shannon 🎃🍭 (@shannon_mcgrew) May 20, 2021
Fantastic
#TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt is a fantastic next chapter in the franchise! It's got so much heart and a love story at its core. I got so invested that I forgot to eat dinner while watching the screener. No spoilers, but I slept with the light on. pic.twitter.com/jPZR1GAVfC— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 20, 2021
Some Struggles
#TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It isn’t as scary or unnerving as its predecessors, but has a few spooky sequences. Some aspects, while unexpected, struggle to keep mystery & curiosity at a fever-pitch. Not bad, not great. Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson are vivid & compelling. pic.twitter.com/vJzaIlU5mw— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 20, 2021
Properly Scared
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT properly scared me! The plot veers away from what was done in the first two, but Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's relationship remains forefront to great effect. Conjuring fans will love it. #TheConjuring #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt— Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) May 20, 2021
Franchise-Best Antagonist
First reaction to #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:
• Less scary than C1 and C2
• The antagonist is a franchise-best
• Strong visuals and atmosphere throughout
• Sets up an interesting new dynamic for the series
• @thejohnnoble rules
Full review coming soon on @IGN. pic.twitter.com/NzU5x6PLYj— Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) May 20, 2021
Changes the Formula
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT changes up the established formula a bit, but the series remains what I like to call "spooktacular." As long as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga keep making these, I will watch them. #TheConjuring #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt pic.twitter.com/bjKRZB7GwD— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 20, 2021
"Well-Orchestrated Scares"
